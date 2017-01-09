Marlon Humphrey: Pick play is ‘somewhat illegal’

Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey was clearly irritated after his Crimson Tide lost to Clemson 35-31 in the National Championship Game on Monday night.

In particular, the pick plays Clemson used to score touchdowns did not sit well with the sophomore. He apparently called it “somewhat illegal” after the game and was bummed to lose that way.

Bama's Marlon Humphrey called the pick play "somewhat illegal." He said losing that way "definitely sucks." — Pete Thamel (@SIPeteThamel) January 10, 2017

Clemson beat Alabama on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfroe with 1 second left in the game. Renfroe was able to get so wide open in large part because a teammate cleared the space with a blocking type of move on an Alabama defender:

It’s a tough way to lose, but Clemson outplayed Alabama’s defense on the entire final drive. The Tide had plenty of chances to stop the Tigers and didn’t deliver.