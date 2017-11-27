pixel 1
header
Monday, November 27, 2017

Report: Matt Campbell not interested in Tennessee job

November 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Matt Campbell

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell does not want to be involved with the Tennessee coaching search, according to a report.

Campbell, who has been a hot candidate after a strong season at Iowa State, is not interested in coaching the Volunteers, according to Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated.

Tennessee has made a total mess of their coaching situation, and it’s not likely to get any better. Campbell would probably be met with disapproval from a good portion of the fanbase who will feel that the Vols should be attracting a bigger name.

Campbell received interest from another major program, but they seem to be going in the direction of Scott Frost instead.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus