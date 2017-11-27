Report: Matt Campbell not interested in Tennessee job

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell does not want to be involved with the Tennessee coaching search, according to a report.

Campbell, who has been a hot candidate after a strong season at Iowa State, is not interested in coaching the Volunteers, according to Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated.

Source: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell will not be involved in the Tennessee job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2017

Tennessee has made a total mess of their coaching situation, and it’s not likely to get any better. Campbell would probably be met with disapproval from a good portion of the fanbase who will feel that the Vols should be attracting a bigger name.

Campbell received interest from another major program, but they seem to be going in the direction of Scott Frost instead.