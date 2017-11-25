Matt Campbell reportedly ‘strong candidate’ for Nebraska job

Another fairly prominent name is emerging in Nebraska’s head coaching search, this one from within the Midwest.

Zach Barnett of FootballScoop reported on Saturday that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is a “strong candidate” to take the same position with the Cornhuskers, who just fired Mike Riley after three seasons at the helm.

Campbell, a crisp 37 years old, has gone just 10-13 in two seasons with Iowa State but led them to a 7-4 record in 2017 facing a tough schedule. He is 45-28 on his head coaching career, which also included four seasons at Toledo.

Barnett does add that Campbell’s $9.4 million public buyout is a big potential stumbling block. Nebraska is eyeing other notable candidates as well. But as a storied program in a major conference, the Cornhuskers should have no issue affording Campbell’s buyout if they do end up deciding that he is their guy.

H/T CollegeFootballTalk