Top QB recruit Matt Corral uncorks 77-yard pass to claim victory at The Opening

Matt Corral is one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in the country, and what he did at “The Opening” helps show why.

Corral, who is a five-star QB for 2018, won the long toss at The Opening with a 77-yard throw over the weekend in Oregon. Here’s a look at the throw:

5-star Matt Corrall throws 77-yard pass to win the QB long toss at @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/ExfoxituGX — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) July 2, 2017

Corral recently de-committed from USC, to which he’d been committed for over a year. He is now considering Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Miami.

Entering his senior season at Long Beach Poly High School in California, Corral has indicated plans to commit before the start of his final high school season. He is interested in going somewhere he believes he’ll be able to start early.