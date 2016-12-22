Ad Unit
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Matt Linehan apologizes for calling Idaho president ‘tone deaf’

December 22, 2016
by Larry Brown

Matt Linehan

Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan didn’t waste any time apologizing for a disrespectful comment made about his school’s president.

Linehan was named MVP of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns in the Vandals’ 61-50 win over Colorado State.

After the game, Linehan made some comments about how the 9-4 Vandals are a good program that belongs in the FBS of Division I and not the FCS subdivision. He made the comments because the program is moving to FCS beginning in 2018.

Linehan was quickly asked about the comments in the postgame news conference and apologized for them.

“First of all I’d like to apologize for my comments made after the game. They’re out of line. I had no position to do that,” said Linehan.

“Emotions run high at the end of the game like that. It was a very emotional game for all of us. So I’d like to apologize to President Staben for that. Just caught up in the moment.”

Linehan’s reaction was understandable. The Vandals have a good program and have proven that, yet their school thinks they should drop down. He has a right to be upset, and he should be commended for apologizing so quickly.


