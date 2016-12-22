Matt Linehan apologizes for calling Idaho president ‘tone deaf’

Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan didn’t waste any time apologizing for a disrespectful comment made about his school’s president.

Linehan was named MVP of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns in the Vandals’ 61-50 win over Colorado State.

After the game, Linehan made some comments about how the 9-4 Vandals are a good program that belongs in the FBS of Division I and not the FCS subdivision. He made the comments because the program is moving to FCS beginning in 2018.

After Idaho's win in @IDPotatoBowl, QB Matt Linehan called school President Chuck Staben "tone deaf." @VandalFootball moves to FCS in 2018. pic.twitter.com/femNto6KPd — CFBonESPNRadio (@CFBonESPNRadio) December 23, 2016

Linehan was quickly asked about the comments in the postgame news conference and apologized for them.

I asked Idaho QB Matt Linehan about his strong post game comments. He handled it with maturity. pic.twitter.com/kMNv8WA2rN — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) December 23, 2016

“First of all I’d like to apologize for my comments made after the game. They’re out of line. I had no position to do that,” said Linehan.

“Emotions run high at the end of the game like that. It was a very emotional game for all of us. So I’d like to apologize to President Staben for that. Just caught up in the moment.”

Linehan’s reaction was understandable. The Vandals have a good program and have proven that, yet their school thinks they should drop down. He has a right to be upset, and he should be commended for apologizing so quickly.