Saturday, November 18, 2017

Metal piece falls from Neyland Stadium scoreboard, reportedly hits man

November 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tennessee Vols logo

Extremely high winds in Knoxville caused some issues at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night and apparently endangered some fans.

A fan at the Tennessee-LSU game shared video on Twitter that shows a metal piece in the stands. The piece reportedly flew off the scoreboard and hit a man:

A second person also showed the metal piece in the stands:

To give you another idea of how rough the conditions were, take a look at the goal posts that were blown crooked due to the winds.

