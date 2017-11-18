Metal piece falls from Neyland Stadium scoreboard, reportedly hits man

Extremely high winds in Knoxville caused some issues at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night and apparently endangered some fans.

A fan at the Tennessee-LSU game shared video on Twitter that shows a metal piece in the stands. The piece reportedly flew off the scoreboard and hit a man:

Lawsuit coming… Large piece of metal just flew off of scoreboard and hit an old man. #Vols pic.twitter.com/tOk3P0W0Sd — 4th And Truth (@4thAndTruth) November 18, 2017

A second person also showed the metal piece in the stands:

So this big piece of metal just blew off the scoreboard at #neylandstadium and hit some LSU fans. @valleyshook @RossDellenger pic.twitter.com/4cApVKyOeL — Josh Bush (@jbraua) November 18, 2017

To give you another idea of how rough the conditions were, take a look at the goal posts that were blown crooked due to the winds.