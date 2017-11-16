Miami brewery making turnover chain-themed beer

A Miami brewery is capitalizing on the popularity of the Hurricanes’ Turnover Chain with a cool new IPA set to be released soon.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, J. Wakefield Brewing in Miami is working on a new IPA that will be called “Turnover IPA” — a take on Miami’s Turnover Chain. They’re even partnering with former Hurricanes LB/FB D.J. Williams’ “DymeLyfe” company on designing the beer’s logo.

DymeLyfe has developed a popular Turnover Chain T-shirt that is even selling in Hard Rock Stadium:

MOMMA!!! We’re officially in the @hardrockstadium If you need some last minute gear before the Syracuse game you can find it in the store pic.twitter.com/8Ug81w9rWz — DJ Williams (@DjWilliam55) October 20, 2017

https://t.co/YtOFmjki4v

Many have been made, but there is only one trUe TURNOVER CHAIN. Don't be seen rocking that FUGSZI pic.twitter.com/IvwJtJNKLw — DJ Williams (@DjWilliam55) October 1, 2017

The Turnover Chain is a Cuban link chain made of 10 karat gold that features a massive Miami logo hanging from it. Defensive players get to wear the chain after causing a turnover in games. The gaudy nature of the prop fits in with Miami’s reputation as showboating bad boys, and the undefeated team’s success this season has only served to popularize the item, which has even been worn by pets.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the brewery plans to brew a 30-barrel batch in late November, which should be ready in December. There’s a planned release party for the turnover beer on Dec. 9. The only question is whether Miami will still be unbeaten by then.