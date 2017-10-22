pixel 1
header
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Michigan photographer on crutches but OK after getting injured during game

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Karan Higdon

A Michigan student photographer says she is on crutches but doing OK after being injured in Saturday evening’s Wolverines-Nittany Lions game.

Samii Stoloff, who is a junior at Michigan and works as a freelance photographer for Big Ten Network, was injured after being hit near the end zone on one of the Wolverines’ touchdowns in the second quarter at Penn State.

Karan Higdon ran to the pylon for a touchdown but was pushed by a Penn State defender towards where the photographers were lining the field. Stoloff was hurt in the collision and taken off the field on a stretcher. She later said she was doing fine.

She also got these photos before being hurt.

  • Tags:
Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus