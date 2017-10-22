Michigan photographer on crutches but OK after getting injured during game

A Michigan student photographer says she is on crutches but doing OK after being injured in Saturday evening’s Wolverines-Nittany Lions game.

Samii Stoloff, who is a junior at Michigan and works as a freelance photographer for Big Ten Network, was injured after being hit near the end zone on one of the Wolverines’ touchdowns in the second quarter at Penn State.

Karan Higdon ran to the pylon for a touchdown but was pushed by a Penn State defender towards where the photographers were lining the field. Stoloff was hurt in the collision and taken off the field on a stretcher. She later said she was doing fine.

Thank you SO MUCh to EVERYONE who has reached out. I am OK and on crutches. Everything will be ok! I am that Penn State photographer. — samii (@samiihandstandi) October 22, 2017

She also got these photos before being hurt.