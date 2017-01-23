Michigan will hold spring football practice in Rome

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverine football program will leave no corner of the world untouched.

The school announced Monday that they will be traveling to Rome, Italy in April for a week of spring practice. The trip will also include educational aspects, and a scrimmage will be open to the Italian public.

“We were looking to provide our student-athletes with a great educational, cultural and international football experience,” Harbaugh said in a statement, via Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press. “I am excited that our student-athletes will be able to take advantage of this amazing educational opportunity, be exposed to another culture, and be ambassadors for the United States and the University of Michigan during our visit to Rome.”

The school is getting this in just before the NCAA’s new restrictions on off-campus practices kick in during the summer. We really shouldn’t be surprised considering Harbaugh held spring break practices in Florida and ran a satellite camp in Australia last year. You might not think of Italy as very football-oriented – well, American football – but the Michigan coach is clearly intent on making his program world-renowned.