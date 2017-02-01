Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter couldn’t sign after being arrested

High school football players across the nation signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, but one Michigan State recruit was unable to take part in the excitement for a very troubling reason — he was in jail.

Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end from Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.) High School, was arrested on Monday night and charged with burglary and larceny of a firearm. Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel reported that Winter was still being held in jail as of Wednesday morning on $2,000 bond. Jail records showed that Winter had also been ordered to have a GPS device placed on him prior to his release.

Bishop Moore head coach Matt Hedrick told Hays that Winter would not be signing with Michigan State on Wednesday and that the reason why is a “long story.” Winter is no longer a student at Bishop Moore, though the school would not offer further comment on his situation.

Winter led Bishop Moore with 57 tackles this season and had 24 tackles for loss and nine sacks. It’s unclear if the legal trouble will result in his scholarship offer being pulled.

We’ve heard some troubling stories already this year leading up to National Signing Day, but Winter’s has to be at the top of the list.

H/T The Spun