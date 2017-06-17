Michigan football to visit Paris, Normandy or London in 2018

Where in the world will Jim Harbaugh take his Michigan Wolverines next? That’s one of the popular questions for the college football community, and we may have the answer.

Harbaugh said at his football camp Saturday that his Wolverines took a vote on where to go next year for spring football, and they settled on three possible destinations.

“We took a straw poll,” Harbaugh said via MLive.com. “Right now, we’re looking into going to Paris, then Normandy and then London — we’d finish up in London.”

Harbaugh had been talking about taking his team to South Africa or Brazil next, but that may have been his desired destination, while the players had other spots in mind.

Michigan’s football team visited Rome during the spring for a team-building trip. They even held some practice sessions there, and once they were done, players had a few weeks off. Some decided to utilize the time to do internships.

The total cost of the trip was over $750,000, but the expenses were covered by a donor. Michigan seems like they’re going to continue this trend of spring trips. It remains to be seen whether other programs follow their lead.