Michigan QB Wilton Speight has ‘good chance to play this year’

Wilton Speight has a chance to return this season for Michigan, his father says.

Speight’s father spoke with The Detroit News and shared an update on his son, who is recovering from three fractured vertebrae suffered on Sept. 23 against Purdue.

“He’s got a good chance to play this year,” Bobby Speight told The Detroit News. “Wilton will take it week by week. First step was reaching 100 percent after his (two-week) test and in a week there will be another test. We’ll make decisions from there.

“You can’t say if he’s cleared he can get right back on the field. We’ll re-evaluate at that time. It’s killing him to not be out there and helping his team. It is mine and Wilton’s hope he can travel and dress for Maryland (Nov. 11) and maybe play or not, but we’re looking to Wisconsin (Nov. 18). We’re totally confident in the care Michigan provides, and that’s definitely a comfort for us living here in Richmond (Va.).”

The Wolverines have played John O’Korn at quarterback since Speight went down. They have gone 1-2 in the games he’s started since the injury.

If Speight is able to play for Michigan against Wisconsin, he would be returning less than two months after his initial injury. The senior is 44 of 81 for 581 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. O’Korn has thrown for one touchdown and four interceptions.