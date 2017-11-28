Report: Mike Gundy has been frustrated with Oklahoma State, his new contract

Mike Gundy has been known to flirt with other programs over the past several years before ultimately choosing to remain at Oklahoma State, but there have been some indications that things could be different this time around.

Tennessee is reportedly focusing its coaching search on Gundy, and the 50-year-old was expected to meet with Vols officials on Tuesday. To make matters more interesting, sources told college football reporter Brett McMurphy that the relationship between Gundy and Oklahoma State officials has not been all that strong as of late.

“Sources said Gundy has had ‘frustrations’ in the past with Oklahoma State’s administration, especially with his most recent contract negotiations,” McMurphy reported. “Gundy recently received a new contract from OSU, worth $4.2 million a year, increasing $125,000 each year. Tennessee could easily top that amount, sources said.”

With his $4.2 million salary, Gundy is just barely in the top 20 highest-paid coaches in college football. Tennessee would almost certainly be willing to put him in the top five, especially with the Vols looking to make amends with their fans after the Greg Schiano disaster. David Shaw and Jimbo Fisher each make $5.7 million per year, and there’s no reason Gundy couldn’t ask for that amount given his track record of success at Oklahoma State.

It’s no secret that Gundy has not been getting along with Oklahoma State’s top booster, so that could also play a factor. But if Gundy was willing to leave his current job all along, you have to wonder why he wasn’t Tennessee’s top choice to begin with.