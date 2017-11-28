Mike Gundy reportedly turns down huge offer from Tennessee

Tennessee will have to go back to the drawing board for its next hire.

Mike Gundy reportedly turned down the Volunteers’ offer to become their head coach. Brett McMurphy reports that he was offered a six-year, $42 million contract. That’s worth $7 million per season, which is much more than the $4.2 or so million per year he receives from Oklahoma State.

This is the second time that Gundy has reportedly turned down Tennessee. They also offered him the job in 2012 before it went to Butch Jones.

In addition to Gundy, David Cutcliffe also turned down the Vols, who were left scrambling after fan protest scuttled a deal with Greg Schiano.

Gundy also reportedly listened to Florida, which ultimately hired Dan Mullen. Gundy has been at Oklahoma State since 2005 and has gone 113-53.