pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Mike Leach weighs in on the stresses of planning a wedding

November 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Leach

Mike Leach has developed a reputation for delivering humorous quotes and thoughts on life thanks largely to his amusing personality and lack of a filter. So you can just imagine how the conversation went when the Washington State Cougars head coach was asked for wedding advice knowing that a reporter who covers him was getting married.

Here’s Leach sharing his thoughts on what planning a wedding is like and how much everyone freaks out.

The Dread Pirate Leach surely is one-of-a-kind.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus