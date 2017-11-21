Mike Leach weighs in on the stresses of planning a wedding

Mike Leach has developed a reputation for delivering humorous quotes and thoughts on life thanks largely to his amusing personality and lack of a filter. So you can just imagine how the conversation went when the Washington State Cougars head coach was asked for wedding advice knowing that a reporter who covers him was getting married.

Here’s Leach sharing his thoughts on what planning a wedding is like and how much everyone freaks out.

It’s rivalry week. #WSU is one win away from the @pac12 title game. But a reporter getting married in 9 days asked @Coach_Leach for wedding advice tonight, and Leach’s answer was incredible. I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/alhOiWd9Tv — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 22, 2017

The Dread Pirate Leach surely is one-of-a-kind.