Mike Leach weighs in on the stresses of planning a wedding
Mike Leach has developed a reputation for delivering humorous quotes and thoughts on life thanks largely to his amusing personality and lack of a filter. So you can just imagine how the conversation went when the Washington State Cougars head coach was asked for wedding advice knowing that a reporter who covers him was getting married.
Here’s Leach sharing his thoughts on what planning a wedding is like and how much everyone freaks out.
It’s rivalry week. #WSU is one win away from the @pac12 title game.
But a reporter getting married in 9 days asked @Coach_Leach for wedding advice tonight, and Leach’s answer was incredible. I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/alhOiWd9Tv
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 22, 2017
The Dread Pirate Leach surely is one-of-a-kind.