Mike Leach shares his side of saga for released WR Tavares Martin

Mike Leach is explaining his side of the story surrounding wide receiver Tavares Martin, who has been dismissed from the Washington State football program.

Martin, who was the Cougars’ leading receiver this season, was dismissed from the program, the school said on Sunday. Things took a twist after Martin said he was dismissed for asking for his release.

However, Leach tells a different story.

According to The Seattle Times’ Stefanie Loh, Leach cut Martin from the team on Nov. 28, well before word came out about his dismissal.

Martin had been suspended earlier in the season and was warned he was on his last strike. When he failed to show up to a team activity in late November, he was dismissed from the program.

In addition to Martin, wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack is also leaving the program. The two were high school teammates in Florida.