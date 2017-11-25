Report: Mike Leach has ‘very good shot’ at Tennessee job

Mike Leach has already engineered an incredible turnaround at Washington State, and he may be asked to do it again elsewhere.

According to Scott Roussel of FootballScoop, buzz has increased around Leach as a leading candidate for the vacant Tennessee job. Sources indicate that Leach has a “very good shot” of being offered the job, and would likely take it if given the chance.

Things are reportedly serious enough that Washington State has internally discussed potential replacements should Leach elect to leave.

Things are far from sealed; the Volunteers are reportedly keeping Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano in mind as a potential backup option.

While there have been no sightings of Leach — or Leach lookalikes — at rib joints lately, the rumor makes sense. Leach is 38-36 at Washington State, but is 26-11 over the past three seasons, with a shot at a Pac-12 title still in play this season.