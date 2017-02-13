Mike MacIntyre extension on hold over domestic violence handling

Mike MacIntyre appeared to be a slam dunk to get a big contract extension from Colorado, but those plans have been put on hold as the school investigates how he handled the accusations of domestic violence committed by a coach on his staff.

MacIntyre signed a contract extension through 2021 in January following a 10-4 season, marking the Buffs’ best season in 15 years. The school board was set to vote on and likely approve the extension this week, but they have decided to wait to do their vote until an internal investigation is completed, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Monday.

SI revealed in early February that the then-girlfriend of former CU assistant Joe Tumpkin informed MacIntyre in early December that she had been the victim of serious abuse from Tumpkin for the last two years. Despite having that information, MacIntyre still promoted Tumpkin to call defensive plays for the Buffs in the Alamo Bowl.

SI’s story says the ex-girlfriend told MacIntyre “Tumpkin had choked her, dragged her by the hair, and tossed her around his apartment and various hotel rooms.” She estimated there were 80 incidents of abuse in the previous two years.

Tumpkin received a restraining order on Dec. 20 but still coached in the team’s bowl game. He was suspended by the athletic department on Jan. 6. He was told to resign on Jan. 27 and finally was arrested on Feb. 1. He has been charged with five felony counts of domestic assault.

One issue Colorado is investigating is the failure of the athletic department to inform the school’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance upon learning of the allegations of assault.

MacIntyre defended himself in a statement published by the athletic department last week. Here’s how he justified promoting Tumpkin to play-caller for the bowl game despite hearing about the serious abuse allegations first-hand a few weeks prior.

“Tumpkin was made the play caller for the bowl game because, at the time of the decision, there was no police report or legal complaint. This decision was approved by my superiors,” MacIntyre said in his statement.

MacIntyre said he is “always trying to do the right thing both on and off the field,” but he failed to do the right thing in this case.