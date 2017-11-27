Report: Mike Norvell, Brent Venables leading candidates at Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks are apparently looking at two leading candidates for their now-vacant head coaching position.

Memphis coach Mike Norvell and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables top Arkansas’ list, according to Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports.

Members of the Razorbacks’ brain trust are reportedly particularly impressed with Venables, who they met when he was awarded the Broyles Award in Little Rock in 2016. He has no head coaching experience, but as the mastermind behind Clemson’s consistently excellent defenses, he is highly thought of in college football circles.

Norvell has Memphis at 10-1 with the AAC championship looming, having gone 18-6 in two seasons with the Tigers thus far.

Some in the Arkansas community had supposedly been seeking a more high-profile candidate for the job, but it sounds like these are more realistic targets to watch.