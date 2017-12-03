Mike Norvell, Chad Morris expected to be Arkansas’ targets

Arkansas is now on to Plan B for their coaching search, and it sounds like they have some targets in mind.

The Razorbacks made a heavy push to bring Gus Malzahn back to Arkansas, but he agreed to a new deal to remain at Auburn. That leaves Arkansas looking for other candidates to fill the vacancy created when Bret Bielema was fired.

According to CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee, Arkansas is targeting Mike Norvell and Chad Morris.

Norvell, 36, is the head coach at Memphis. He has gone 18-7 in two seasons since taking over for Justin Fuente, including a 10-2 season this year.

Morris, 49, has gone 14-22 in three seasons at SMU but has improved his win total in each season since taking over a tough situation. A former highly successful Texas high school coach, Morris received recognition for being a successful offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

One factor that needs to be taken into consideration is that things could change if Arkansas hires a new athletic director first.

Interestingly, Sallee previously reported that Norvell and Clemson DC Brent Venables were candidates for the Arkansas job.