Mike Riley believes he is ‘exactly the right person’ to coach Nebraska

Mike Riley used his final post game press conference of the season to lobby to keep the head coaching job at Nebraska.

Nebraska lost to Iowa on Friday to bring to a close a disappointing season that saw the Cornhuskers go 4-8 and finish fifth in the Big Ten West. After Friday’s loss, Riley took the opportunity to say why he should continue coaching the team. Included in that was Riley saying he is “exactly the right person” to do the job.

“I truly believe I’m exactly the right person to do this,” Riley said, via the Lincoln Journal Star. “The football parts, I’ve been doing this so long that we know how to fix, and we also are doing a good job recruiting. Those two things are going to be the key to Nebraska getting back to where everybody wants to go.”

Nebraska is one of the more storied programs in college football. They’ve won five national championships and have produced several All-Americans. It’s that success that fuels the fan base’s expectations.

If the university elects to go in a different direction, there should be no shortage of potential candidates. FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman expects Central Florida head coach (and former Nebraska player) Scott Frost to be a target.

Curious to see what happens with the #Nebraska job. Expect them to go hard after Scott Frost but think they'll have some good options. Among them Bret Bielema. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2017

During his three seasons in Lincoln, Riley has compiled a 19-19 record. Nebraska made two bowl appearances, winning one in Riley’s first season.