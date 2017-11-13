Mike Riley delivers head-scratching quote

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley delivered a head-scratching quote during his Monday press conference.

Amid calls for his job, Riley expressed support of his 4-6 Cornhuskers.

“I love this team,” Riley said, via ESPN. “I love our approach every week. We have had very few issues, except for the games. And I appreciate that, the work that they try to do to get ready. I’m positive that the fans will forever love their team.”

Hmm, that sure is something. They’ve had very few issues, except for the games? You mean the most important thing?

Yeah, having players stay out of trouble and do well in class is important, but so is winning, especially at Nebraska. As someone said, that’s like saying a restaurant is good except for the food. You’re missing the most important ingredient, Mike.