Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Minnesota meets with PJ Fleck about vacancy

January 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

PJ Fleck

Minnesota fired Tracy Claeys as their head football coach on Tuesday, and they are wasting no time looking for his replacement.

According to KSTP’s Joe Schmit, Minnesota’s athletic director and president flew to Chicago on Wednesday to meet with Western Michigan head coach PJ Fleck.

Schmit noted earlier in the day that the two had flown to Chicago, which is where Fleck’s agent is based.

Despite the meeting, the Star Tribune’s Joe Christensen says no job offer has been made to Fleck yet.

Fleck, 36, has been one of the hottest head coaching candidates this offseason after leading Western Michigan to a 13-1 season, which included an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. He was in contention for the Purdue job and was mentioned in connection with the Oregon job as well, though he did not interview for the Ducks’ position. He has gone 30-22 in four seasons at WMU. There was some speculation that Minnesota would not have fired Claeys unless they knew they could get Fleck.


