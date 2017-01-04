Minnesota meets with PJ Fleck about vacancy

Minnesota fired Tracy Claeys as their head football coach on Tuesday, and they are wasting no time looking for his replacement.

According to KSTP’s Joe Schmit, Minnesota’s athletic director and president flew to Chicago on Wednesday to meet with Western Michigan head coach PJ Fleck.

I can confirm that #Gophers AD Mark Coyle and Pres Eric Kaler did meet with PJ Fleck today in Chicago. Nothing official yet…. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 5, 2017

Schmit noted earlier in the day that the two had flown to Chicago, which is where Fleck’s agent is based.

Despite the meeting, the Star Tribune’s Joe Christensen says no job offer has been made to Fleck yet.

Source familiar with Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck's situation said Minnesota has not made an offer. — JoeChristensen (@JoeCStrib) January 5, 2017

Fleck, 36, has been one of the hottest head coaching candidates this offseason after leading Western Michigan to a 13-1 season, which included an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. He was in contention for the Purdue job and was mentioned in connection with the Oregon job as well, though he did not interview for the Ducks’ position. He has gone 30-22 in four seasons at WMU. There was some speculation that Minnesota would not have fired Claeys unless they knew they could get Fleck.