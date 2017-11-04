Minnesota OL Donnell Greene ejected for smacking opponent in face (Video)

Minnesota offensive tackle Donnell Greene and Michigan DB Josh Metellus were ejected from Saturday’s game between the teams for their roles in a late-game skirmish.

The Golden Gophers had the ball and attempted a rushing play right at the end of the third quarter. The play didn’t go anywhere, but there was plenty of drama. Flags were thrown after shoves were exchanged. Greene smacked a Wolverines player after being pushed in the back.

Minnesota's Donnell Greene and Michigan's Josh Metellus have been ejected from tonight's football game. pic.twitter.com/3dqQvkc5RE — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 5, 2017

After the hit/punch, Metellus entered the picture and got into Greene’s face.

The two were tossed from the game.