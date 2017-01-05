Report: Minnesota offered PJ Fleck coaching job

The Minnesota head coaching search could be coming to a close soon, as the school reportedly has already offered the job to Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Detroit News’ Tony Paul reported on Thursday night that Minnesota has offered Fleck the job as head football coach of the Golden Gophers:

Source: Minnesota definitely made P.J. Fleck an offer. No deal yet. Separate source expects a final answer tomorrow. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) January 6, 2017

Though Paul says there is no deal yet, he expects a decision from Fleck to come on Friday.

One way or another, I expect PJ. Fleck saga to be over tomorrow. NSD closing in, needs time to salvage Minny class, or reassure WMU class. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) January 6, 2017

Similarly, KSTP sports director Joe Schmit believes the coach will be announced on Friday, and he is expecting it to be Fleck.

There are a lot of rumors out there but I believe that PJ Fleck will be named the Gopher head coach tomorrow.. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

FOX 9 says Fleck has a 6-year deal with the school.

FOX 9 has learned through multiple sources that PJ Fleck has a tentative agreement with #Gophers to be the next head coach. 6-yr, $21M range — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 6, 2017

From the moment the Golden Gophers fired Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, there has been speculation that Fleck would get the job.

A separate report on Thursday said that former LSU head coach Les Miles interviewed for the Minnesota job.

Fleck, 36, built Western Michigan into a power this season, as the program went 13-1 and received a Cotton Bowl berth. He is 30-22 in four seasons at WMU.

Minnesota went 9-4 this season, including a bowl win over Washington State. They went 5-4 in conference play and face some tough competition in the Big Ten from Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa, not to mention Big Ten East opponents Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, among others. Fleck would have his hands full if he takes the Golden Gophers job.