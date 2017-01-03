Ad Unit
Minnesota players threaten to transfer after Claeys firing

January 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Minnesota’s decision to fire head coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday apparently is not sitting well with the program’s players.

A few Golden Gophers players provided comments to ESPN’s Brett McMurphy in response to the news. Quarterback Mitch Lender went on the record and questioned whether any players would want to remain with the program.

An anonymous underclassman said “countless” players would transfer if they can.

Claeys was fired for supporting his players’ boycott against the school’s administration over the suspension of 10 players before their bowl game.

Names like PJ Fleck, Les Miles and Bryan Harsin have been mentioned in connection with the job.


