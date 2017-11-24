pixel 1
Friday, November 24, 2017

Report: Mississippi State preparing to go ‘all in’ to keep Dan Mullen

November 24, 2017
by Grey Papke

Dan Mullen

Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen is expected to get a long look at some of the top available jobs in college football this offseason, but the Bulldogs are desperate to keep him.

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reported Friday that the school is ready to go “all in” to retain Mullen as the coaching carousel heats up.

Mullen has been linked to the Florida job, and he could get a second look there if Chip Kelly turns them down. He could also be a factor at Tennessee depending on how things go.

