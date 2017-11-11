Mississippi State quarterback vomits after scoring touchdown (Video)

Mississippi State was giving it everything they had against Alabama on Saturday night, and you need only look to their quarterback for proof.

Nick Fitzgerald delivered a huge touchdown for the Bulldogs, scoring to put his team up 21-17 over the unbeaten Crimson Tide in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game. The run apparently took a lot out of him — upon arriving on the sideline, he immediately began vomiting.

Fitzgerald didn’t miss any snaps on account of his little issue. He also, at the very least, had the wherewithal to make it to the sideline before spilling his guts, avoiding an embarrassing situation like this one.

H/T The Spun