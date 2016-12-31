Myles Garrett will enter NFL Draft

In a move that should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, Texas A&M DL Myles Garrett is turning pro.

Garrett announced on Saturday that he has elected to forgot his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Myles Garrett's statement upon leaving for the NFL. Classy, classy guy. Ended with, "God Bless and Gig 'Em!" #12thMan pic.twitter.com/QvcOwlXl1h — Colin Deaver (@KAGS_Colin) January 1, 2017

Garrett has been a force all season for the Aggies, registering 8.5 sacks this season. He is projected as an excellent pro prospect, with Walter Football having him going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall in their mock draft.

Garrett’s decision to leave College Station for the pros is expected especially given some of the rave reviews he’s reportedly received from NFL teams. Earlier in December, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns had an astronomical grade on Garrett.

Browns have 'astronomical grade' on Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, per source.https://t.co/vBUhkmLNmv https://t.co/lPJtsLHm3S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2016

As long as you feel you’re ready for the NFL, there’s no reason to remain in school when you’re projected to be the top overall pick as is the case for Garrett.