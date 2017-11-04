NC State coach wants Clemson investigated over laptop on sideline

NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants Clemson investigated for having a laptop on their sidelines during Saturday’s game between the Wolfpack and Tigers.

Clemson beat NC State 38-31 on the road, and Doeren was not happy with a few things after the game. He brought up the officiating as well as a laptop on the Tigers’ sidelines.

"I'd like to know why there was a laptop on Clemson's sideline, too," Doeren said. "I'd like that to be investigated." — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) November 4, 2017

#NCState's Dave Doeren on officiating: "I wish it was better."

Also, wants Clemson's use of laptop on sideline investigated.

Illegal??#wral pic.twitter.com/HdOR8nqmFA — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) November 4, 2017

Doeren’s call for an investigation led reporters to ask Clemson coach Dabo Swinney about the laptop. He laughed and said the program’s sports information director said the laptop belonged to a member of the school’s social media team.

Dabo on laptop: “Ha ha ha.” Clemson SID said it belonged to member of school’s social media team. — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) November 5, 2017

NC State led the game throughout the first half before falling behind in the second half. They shouldn’t be looking at anything other than themselves for the loss, not some laptop.