Saturday, November 4, 2017

NC State coach wants Clemson investigated over laptop on sideline

November 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dave Doeren

NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants Clemson investigated for having a laptop on their sidelines during Saturday’s game between the Wolfpack and Tigers.

Clemson beat NC State 38-31 on the road, and Doeren was not happy with a few things after the game. He brought up the officiating as well as a laptop on the Tigers’ sidelines.

Doeren’s call for an investigation led reporters to ask Clemson coach Dabo Swinney about the laptop. He laughed and said the program’s sports information director said the laptop belonged to a member of the school’s social media team.

NC State led the game throughout the first half before falling behind in the second half. They shouldn’t be looking at anything other than themselves for the loss, not some laptop.

