NC State WR Kelvin Harmon makes one-handed touchdown catch

NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon put the Wolfpack ahead of Notre Dame on Saturday with an excellent touchdown catch.

The sophomore wide receiver hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Fighting Irish. He made a one-handed grab and also used his helmet to help secure the ball.

Kelvin Harmon hauls in this Finley TD pass with one hand #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/8n8iOjF2N9 — Pack Pride (@PackPride) October 28, 2017

Harmon is having another fine season. He has followed up his 462-yard, five-touchdown effort as a freshman with 547 yards entering Saturday, including four 100-yard games. He has some serious hands!