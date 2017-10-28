pixel 1
Saturday, October 28, 2017

NC State WR Kelvin Harmon makes one-handed touchdown catch

October 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kelvin Harmon catch

NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon put the Wolfpack ahead of Notre Dame on Saturday with an excellent touchdown catch.

The sophomore wide receiver hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Fighting Irish. He made a one-handed grab and also used his helmet to help secure the ball.

Harmon is having another fine season. He has followed up his 462-yard, five-touchdown effort as a freshman with 547 yards entering Saturday, including four 100-yard games. He has some serious hands!

