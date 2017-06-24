Nebraska coach leaves door open for Keyshawn Johnson Jr to return

Keyshawn Johnson Jr has decided to step away from playing football at Nebraska while he works on some personal issues, but Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley has made it clear the wide receiver is welcome back at any time.

Johnson, who arrived in Nebraska as a true freshman back in January, was cited for marijuana possession earlier this month. His father, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, revealed earlier in the week that his son needs some time to “mature.” If and when he decides he is ready to return, Riley said the door is open for Keyshawn Jr.

“We’re disappointed that he’s not here with us right now today,” Riley said, per Brian Christopherson of the Lincoln Journal-Star. “I think there’s kind of a wellness factor for Keyshawn going home. We talked to him about the possibility of maybe enrolling part time and taking care of his progress toward his degree, and also getting in great shape.

“And we opened the door for return, which is just kind of left open that we’ll deal with at the time that he is physically and mentally ready to do that.”

Johnson Jr was a top-40 prospect out of California, and he was expected to make an immediate impact with the Cornhuskers. It remains to be seen if he will return at some point during the upcoming season.