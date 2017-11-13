Report: Nebraska eyeing Scott Frost to replace Mike Riley

A coaching change at Nebraska seems inevitable — and the school may already have a replacement in mind.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg revealed on Monday that the Cornhuskers have made clear that UCF coach Scott Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback — is of interest to them, and they’ve notified the Knights of their interest.

“Scott Frost has got to move,” Rittenberg said on The Bottom Line, via Ryan Connors of Land of 10. “I think the question is, will he come back home to Nebraska? Now, I have been told that Nebraska has made some type of offer or interest in Scott Frost known. So people there at UCF I have connections with are aware that Nebraska is making a strong, strong push for Scott Frost.

“Now, is he going to come home or is he gonna look at Florida? Maybe he’s looking to stay home? I just can’t see it. I think Nebraska is making it very clear that they want him to be its next head coach. He just has to decide if he wants Nebraska or something else.”

Mike Riley is still coaching the Huskers at this point, but it seems inevitable that he’ll be fired sooner rather than later.

Frost has proven he’s not scared of the big boys and is quite confident, so he won’t shy away from the step up. If Florida is also interested, he’ll have a decision to make, though.