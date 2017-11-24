Nebraska hears pro-Hawkeyes chants during home finale against Iowa

An insufferably bad season for Nebraska football just hit one last parting low.

As the Cornhuskers were getting blown out by the Iowa Hawkeyes in their home finale on Friday, chants of “Let’s go Hawks” broke out in Memorial Stadium, according to Dirk Chatelain of the Omaha World-Herald.

In case you thought Nebraska's miserable football season couldn't get any worse…I give you chants of "Let's go, Hawks" in Memorial Stadium. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 24, 2017

Nebraska entered play on Friday at just 4-7 on the year and fell behind to Iowa by 20-plus points in the second half. That is one heck of a capper to a season that will likely see head coach Mike Riley lose his job.