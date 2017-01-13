Report: Three NFL execs think DeShaun Watson pushed himself into top 10 of draft

Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson declared for the NFL Draft after leading the Tigers to a thrilling comeback win over Alabama in the National Championship Game, and there is a wide range of opinions regarding where he will be selected. At least some NFL executives think it will be early in the first round.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke with two personnel directors and one NFL general manager who believe Watson pushed himself into the top 10 of the first round with his performance against Alabama. One of the execs speculated that the Cleveland Browns could take Watson at No. 1. Another exec said Watson should be a top-five pick and the third was “supremely confident” Watson will go somewhere in the top 10.

“All I’m saying is this, if [Robert Griffin III] and Vince Young and Marcus Mariota can go in the top couple of picks, there’s no question Deshaun Watson can,” one of the personnel directors told Schefter. “He led his team against Alabama, one of the best defenses we’ve seen in a long time. He’s done a ton of winning since he’s been at Clemson. Absolutely do I think someone can take him in the top 10.”

Watson got off to a shaky start against Alabama, but he finished with 420 yards passing with three touchdowns through the air, one on the ground and no interceptions. The junior completed an impressive 36 of 56 passes and added 43 yards rushing.

“These last couple of weeks, he’s skyrocketing up to the top 10 picks, with the two playoff game wins,” one of the execs said. “Now people are going to say, ‘Wait a minute, he’s played Alabama the past couple of years really well, he won a national championship, he can be a Mariota, he can be a [Dak] Prescott, great character, great kid.’ People will not want to miss him. I think he’s definitely going in the top 10.”

It helps that this year’s draft class is considered weak at quarterback, which likely factored into Watson’s decision to leave Clemson early. Of course, not everyone shares the opinion of the executives Schefter spoke with.

@FieldGulls his call. I'm cool either way. I'm just telling you, I haven't talked to one team that has a first rd grade on him. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 13, 2017

Watson showed an incredible amount of heart in the title game, especially on that insane play where he spun through the air like a figure skater (video here). Even if he doesn’t look ready to lead an NFL offense, those are the types of intangibles that make scouts drool. His championship performance couldn’t have come at a better time.