NFL executive would be ‘shocked’ if Mitch Trubisky was not first quarterback taken

Something of a consensus is developing around Mitch Trubisky as the potential top quarterback taken in April’s NFL Draft.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer spoke to an AFC executive who is convinced that the North Carolina quarterback will be the first signal-caller drafted.

“I’ll be shocked if Trubisky’s not the first one off the board,” the executive said.

An AFC scout agreed.

“You’re gonna see the ascension of the Carolina quarterback,” the scout said. “He’s the guy, a top-two or -three pick. He’s the guy. A lot of teams like him up there.”

Despite all the talk about Deshaun Watson, it seems teams are less than convinced. Trubisky seems to be increasingly viewed as the safe bet for teams interested in using their first pick on a quarterback.