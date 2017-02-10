NFL scouts reportedly feel DeShaun Watson is ‘second-rounder at best’

The best thing DeShaun Watson could have ever done for his NFL Draft stock was lead Clemson to a thrilling comeback win in the National Championship Game, but apparently some scouts are still not sold on his talent.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News said this week that he has not spoken to a single talent evaluator who believes Watson should be a top-10 pick in April. In fact, several scouts reportedly told Mehta that Watson is “a second-rounder at best.”

Mehta’s assessment of Watson came in response to a mailbag question about the possibility of the New York Jets taking the former Clemson star at No. 6 overall, and the beat writer does not think the Jets would consider that despite their obvious need at the quarterback position.

In the aftermath of Clemson’s incredible win over Alabama, some NFL executives believed Watson had pushed himself into the top 10 with his gutsy performance against a good defense. While that buzz has died down considerably, at least one NFL team was reportedly thinking about trading up for Watson in the first round as of a week ago.

It would hardly be a surprise if Watson is taken in the first round, as this year’s quarterback class is considered extremely thin. Teams get desperate for quarterbacks every year, which could put Watson in an ideal position.