NFL scouts all over USC-UCLA game to watch top QB prospects

Saturday’s rivalry game between USC and UCLA was loaded with NFL scouts eager to get an up-close look at the top two quarterbacks on display.

USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen are both viewed as top prospects for the NFL. One reporter said at least 18 NFL teams were represented in the press box, with two GMs in attendance.

There are a ton of NFL scouts and executives in the Coliseum. At least 18 teams represented in the press box alone. Giants GM Jerry Reese, Bills GM Brandon Beane among them. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 19, 2017

Rosen is a junior and perhaps the more likely of the two to leave for the NFL. He has played two and a half seasons (he missed a big chunk of last season due to shoulder surgery). Darnold is a redshirt sophomore and is only in his second season as a starter. Recent reports have said Darnold is unlikely to leave school for the draft.

Rosen is more of a prototypical pocket passer. Darnold is a tough-to-bring-down QB who can scramble, not unlike a Ben Roethlisberger.