Nick Saban: Alabama deserves playoff spot despite loss

Nick Saban’s Alabama team is in a tough spot following their loss to Auburn on Saturday.

Bama entered the game No. 1 in all polls with an 11-0 record, but now they won’t be playing in the SEC Championship Game after losing to Auburn. They’re going to have to rely on the College Football Playoff committee to give them a spot over one of the conference champs, which will be a tough argument.

Saban thinks his team belongs.

Saban: "I think this team deserves the opportunity to get in the playoff by what they've accomplished and what they've been able to do." — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2017

The problem for Alabama is despite being 11-1, their schedule has turned out to be weak relative to what other schools have had. It’s unfortunate for them that Florida State turned out to be a bust this year.

The winners of the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 championship games will all have at least 11 wins and no more than two losses, which would make it extremely hard to leave one of them out in favor of Bama.

This was a really awful year to have a great season but not make the conference championship game.