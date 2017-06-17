Nick Saban sends Alabama gear to family of Jordan Edwards

Alabama football coach Nick Saban offered a kind gesture to the family of a young fan who never got to live out his dream.

15-year-old Jordan Edwards was shot and killed by a Texas police officer while in a car leaving a party in April. The young man was a huge Crimson Tide fan and dreamed of playing for Alabama. Saban caught wind of this and sent some memorabilia to Edwards’s family.

Very cool of Nick Saban & Alabama to send this to the family of Jordan Edwards. His dream was to play for the Tide. pic.twitter.com/ne3kEz4yBe — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 17, 2017

Saban is notoriously joyless while coaching football, but he’s shown in several instances that he has a very kind and charitable side off the field. This is just another example of that.