Saturday, June 17, 2017

Nick Saban sends Alabama gear to family of Jordan Edwards

June 17, 2017
by Grey Papke

Nick Saban

Alabama football coach Nick Saban offered a kind gesture to the family of a young fan who never got to live out his dream.

15-year-old Jordan Edwards was shot and killed by a Texas police officer while in a car leaving a party in April. The young man was a huge Crimson Tide fan and dreamed of playing for Alabama. Saban caught wind of this and sent some memorabilia to Edwards’s family.

Saban is notoriously joyless while coaching football, but he’s shown in several instances that he has a very kind and charitable side off the field. This is just another example of that.


