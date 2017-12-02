Nick Saban campaigns for Alabama to make College Football Playoff

A day before the College Football Playoff field is selected, Alabama coach Nick Saban finds himself in a somewhat unfamiliar position.

With his team’s destiny out of its hands, Saban appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, where he continued his public campaign to try to influence the selection committee to give the Crimson Tide the nod despite their loss to Auburn and subsequent absence from the SEC Championship game.

Nick Saban on Alabama's playoff chances: "I hope everyone wants to put the best four teams in there, and they look at the total body of work everybody has done. If they do that, we'll be fine." — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) December 2, 2017

Saban will be rooting hard for Ohio State and especially TCU on Saturday — an Oklahoma loss would throw the door open for Alabama, while an Ohio State win would set up a brief, but very intense debate over whether the Buckeyes or Crimson Tide deserve a nod.

Saban has, as one would expect, been campaigning hard for his team since their Iron Bowl loss. The problem for him is that their schedule hasn’t been the toughest, and they can’t point to a conference championship, either.