Nick Saban has hilariously muted reaction to total solar eclipse

Many people across the country are going out of their way to make plans to observe Monday’s total solar eclipse, but Alabama coach Nick Saban is not one of them.

Saban was asked about the eclipse on Saturday, and let’s just say he doesn’t much care about the rare event.

“I watch The Weather Channel every day,” Saban said, via ESPN. “They’re already saying what it’s going to look like in every city in America. So what’s going to be significant? Watch The Weather Channel, and you’ll see what it’s going to be like in Portland, Oregon.”

What about the players? Well, they can watch it if they want, but again, Saban has nothing special planned.

“We’ll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses, I guess they can,” Saban said. “That’s not something that I’m really that focused on right now.

“Tell them to watch it on TV. Maybe we should have a team meeting about how we want to do this. I haven’t thought about it.”

Saban is famously unimpressed. It will be seven years before the next total solar eclipse, so maybe he can get himself amped up for that one instead.