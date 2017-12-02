Nick Saban hammers Ohio State in playoff debate

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide didn’t have a chance to play on Saturday and make their case for the College Football Playoff, so he had to do so with his words.

Saban joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt for an interview that played on Saturday evening. In the interview, Saban stated Bama’s case to make the playoff. One of his arguments is the Tide’s best, and that is that they didn’t lose to a team by 30 points.

Saban on SportsCenter: “If we lost to a team by 30 points, we wouldn't be having this conversation. You wouldn't even be talking to me." — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) December 3, 2017

He’s absolutely right, and that’s a clear shot at Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost 55-24 to Iowa this season, and that’s on top of their loss earlier this season to Oklahoma, who will be in the Playoff.

It’s Georgia, Clemson and Oklahoma. The fourth team is likely to either be Ohio State or Alabama. Bama has only one loss — a close one at Auburn — while Ohio State has two, including a blowout defeat to Iowa.