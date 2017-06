Nick Saban jumps on Predators bandwagon

Nick Saban’s ties to the South remain strong, even when it comes to hockey.

The Alabama football coach was seen wearing a Nashville Predators jersey in a few photos shared on social media Saturday:

The photos were shared by Mercedes-Benz of Music City on their Facebook page, just before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Perhaps Saban helped bring them some luck, because the Predators beat the Penguins 5-1 for their first win of the series.