Nick Saban ‘scared to death’ of not coaching

The college football world lost one of its better coaches when Bob Stoops decided to retire earlier this week. Alabama fans can breathe a little easier knowing Nick Saban isn’t planning on leaving any time soon.

The 65-year-old Saban is getting ready for his 11th season in charge of the Crimson Tide program. His first head coaching job came with Toledo in 1990. Despite more than two decades as a head coach, it’s obvious Saban still loves what he does.

It’s not just being the head man Saban enjoys. Being part of a team is factor, something he has done since he was nine years old. It’s the idea of that no longer being the case that scares Saban “to death.”

“As long as I feel good, I love doing it,” Saban told AL.com. “I’ve been a part of a team since I was nine years old. It scares me to death to figure what it’s going to be like when I’m not a part of a team.”

“So, as long as I feel good and I’m healthy and I can do it, we certainly have every intention of trying to do it,” he continued. “If I felt like I couldn’t do it to the standard that I want to do it, then I think that would be time not to do it. But I certainly don’t feel like that’s any time soon.”

Saban has arguably the best job in college football and a lucrative contract that doesn’t expire until 2024. He’s created an NFL factory that churns out draft picks year after year. All of that is certainly great. However, it’s the camaraderie and being able to help develop players that keeps Saban coming back year after year.

When that joy leaves, so too will Saban. At that time, the SEC will breathe a collective sigh of relief.