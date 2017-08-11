Nick Saban: Schools should not be limited in amount of staff they can hire

With the NCAA looking at possible limits on college football staff sizes, Alabama coach Nick Saban is unsurprisingly against that idea.

Saban, whose Crimson Tide have one of the largest staffs in the NCAA, believes that staffs are investments in players — and schools who see it as a competitive advantage are free to do it too.

Saban on staff sizes: My philosophy is we should be able to have whatever staff we want to have because we're investing in the players. — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) August 10, 2017

Saban said it's not about a competitive advantage. Said if people don't like staff sizes, they should hire more staffers. — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) August 10, 2017

Saban has a big group of assistants that he can sometimes be quite critical of. He knows, of course, that not every school has the budget to hire a boatload of coaches, and left unregulated, it could certainly present an advantage for certain teams.