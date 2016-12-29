Nick Saban says he has turned down NFL offers, will continue to do so

No matter what he says and does, Nick Saban will continue to be linked to NFL head coaching vacancies on an annual basis. As you might expect, Saban says his level of interest in those jobs remains unchanged.

There is none.

During a press conference on Thursday, Saban confirmed that NFL teams have reached out to him but said he redirects them all to his agent. They all receive the same answer.

“I didn’t talk to one NFL team last year, they know who to call: Jimmy Sexton has been with me for a long time,” Saban said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He calls me and says, ‘Are you interested?’ And I say no and that’s it. That’s as far as anything ever went with any team.

“It’s certainly flattering that somebody would have interest, but at this station in life, from a family standpoint, from a personal standpoint, we’re excited about the challenges we have in trying to continue to have a successful program at Alabama and we haven’t entertained any other opportunities outside the opportunities we have at Alabama.”

Of course, many like to point to the fact that Saban said emphatically in 2006 that he is not leaving the Miami Dolphins for Alabama, and we all know how that turned out. However, it makes no sense for Saban to give the NFL another try after how much of a disaster his first stint was.

Saban’s style is simply more suited for the college game, and stories like the one this ex-NFL receiver recently told illustrate how Saban had difficulty connecting with pro athletes. He’s build a dynasty at Alabama, and the best thing he can do for his legacy is continue to add to it.