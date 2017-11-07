Notre Dame may change cleats for Miami game

Notre Dame has its biggest game of the season coming up on Saturday at Miami, and head coach Brian Kelly says the team is considering changing cleats for the contest.

The Fighting Irish’s game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which is the home of both the Hurricanes and Dolphins. The stadium saw extra action over the weekend, as the ‘Canes played there on Saturday against Virginia Tech and the Dolphins hosted the Raiders a night later.

Leery of the potentially worn out playing surface, Kelly says the team may try different cleats for the game.

“We’re not going to change who we are. We may change our shoes, though,” Kelly said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Coley Harvey.

Harvey says Notre Dame will alternate between screw-in and molded cleats to give players options for the game.

The game is one of the most anticipated of the season. Miami enters the game 8-0 and ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, while Notre Dame is 8-1 and ranked No. 3 in the AP poll.