Notre Dame to honor Ara Parseghian on helmets

Legendary Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian died Wednesday at age 94, and the team is planning to pay tribute to him throughout the 2017 season.

Brian Kelly, the current coach of the Fighting Irish, informed his players this week that they will have “Ara” printed on their helmets where it usually says “Irish.”

Brian Kelly told his players today that on their helmets this season, where "Irish" is usually printed above the facemask, it'll read "Ara." — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 3, 2017

Notre Dame will likely have other events planned to honor Parseghian’s memory, and the praise will be well-deserved. Parseghian coached the Irish for 11 seasons and compiled a 95-17-4 record. He led the team to national championships in 1966 and 1973.