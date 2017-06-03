Oklahoma fan gets Baker Mayfield tattoo after Twitter promise
Once upon a time, an Oklahoma fan hopped on Twitter, took a shot, and made a pledge that he would be made to follow through on.
Kenneth Holzhammer sent a tweet last week promising to get a Baker Mayfield tattoo if the Oklahoma quarterback would retweet him on Twitter. Naturally, the Sooner was happy to do just that.
If @baker_mayfield6 rt's this I'll get a baker tattoo
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) May 28, 2017
Holzhammer was true to his word, and he sent Mayfield the finished product on Friday.
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) June 2, 2017
“I was going to get the ‘OU’ in all black, but Baker is my hero,” Holzhammer told Brady Vardeman of SportsDay. “Like no joke, so I took a shot and tweeted to see if he would retweet it and he did. So I had to do it. Can’t let my idol down.”
Holzhammer was rewarded with a message from Mayfield himself.
My Hero messaged me.. tattoo was worth the pain @baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/CqXEMIOJOp
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) June 3, 2017
Fans getting tattoos of their sports heroes is nothing new, and Holzhammer probably won’t regret it like this fan regrets his.
