Oklahoma fan gets Baker Mayfield tattoo after Twitter promise

Once upon a time, an Oklahoma fan hopped on Twitter, took a shot, and made a pledge that he would be made to follow through on.

Kenneth Holzhammer sent a tweet last week promising to get a Baker Mayfield tattoo if the Oklahoma quarterback would retweet him on Twitter. Naturally, the Sooner was happy to do just that.

If @baker_mayfield6 rt's this I'll get a baker tattoo — Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) May 28, 2017

Holzhammer was true to his word, and he sent Mayfield the finished product on Friday.

“I was going to get the ‘OU’ in all black, but Baker is my hero,” Holzhammer told Brady Vardeman of SportsDay. “Like no joke, so I took a shot and tweeted to see if he would retweet it and he did. So I had to do it. Can’t let my idol down.”

Holzhammer was rewarded with a message from Mayfield himself.

My Hero messaged me.. tattoo was worth the pain @baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/CqXEMIOJOp — Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) June 3, 2017

Fans getting tattoos of their sports heroes is nothing new, and Holzhammer probably won’t regret it like this fan regrets his.

H/T CBS Sports